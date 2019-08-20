|
MARIAN MARCELLUS
1922~2019
Marian Eloise Marcellus, a Eureka, California resident for 62 years, passed away peacefully in Atascadero, California on August 15, 2019, 97 years young. Marian was born Marian Eloise Clark on June 23, 1922, in Portland, Oregon to George and Caroline (Bussell) Clark. She grew up in various towns in eastern Oregon, later moving to The Dalles, Oregon, where she graduated high school in 1940. She attended the University of Oregon in Eugene, OR where she met her future husband Orville H. ("Bud") Marcellus, Jr. They were married December 11th, 1944, in Chehalis, Washington, and moved to Paso Robles, CA when Bud reported to Camp Roberts. They returned to Eugene after World War II while Bud completed his education. They moved to Eureka in June 1950, where they raised their family, but lived briefly in Paso Robles again in the early '50s when Bud was called back to go to Korea.
They were parishioners at Christ Episcopal Church, where Marian was a member of the Women's Guild and Altar Guild, helped lead a junior Altar Guild, and became a lay reader and Eucharist Minister. She helped form and lead a Eureka chapter of the Girls Friendly Society. She was also an Associate of the Community of the Transfiguration, an Episcopal religious order for women. Marian moved from Eureka to Atascadero in 2012 to be closer to family, becoming a parishioner of St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
In Eureka, Marian volunteered with the PTA at Alice Birney Elementary and later served as class helper in first and second grade, long after her own children had finished school. She volunteered for 30 years at the Northern California Community Blood Bank and was a Pink Lady at St. Joseph's Hospital for over 50 years. During the 1964 flood, she drove her GMC Suburban to deliver workers and supplies to affected areas. Bud and Marian were members of the Humboldt Hoedowners Square Dance Club and later taught and cued round dancing with the Hoedowners. Marian enjoyed camping with Bud and their friends and families in the "Crummy Club" and made yearly camping excursions with their children to Lassen National Park, British Columbia and other northwest US destinations. They enjoyed spending time at Big Lagoon, with their dear friends Helen and Clarence Person, and Mary Lee and Hal Rohde and their families. After Bud retired, they took their trailer on a cross-country trip, and to Alaska on the Alcan Highway. After Bud passed away, Marian made many trips up and down California and Oregon in her RV camper, bringing her grandkids along when she could. She later joined a caravan of friends, driving her RV on a return visit to Alaska.
Marian was predeceased by her son, David James Marcellus, in 1978, and her husband Bud, in 1990. She is survived by her daughter Diana Conrad and son-in-law Matthew Conrad, of Atascadero, CA; her son Bruce Marcellus and daughter-in-law Mareli Marcellus, of Fremont, CA; grandchildren Nathanael Conrad and wife Galaxia Conrad, Joshua Conrad, Andrew Conrad, David Marcellus, and Jennifer (Marcellus) Peralez and her husband Phillip Peralez; great grandchildren Khalil, Thaddeus, and Royce Conrad; and her god-children and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM August 27th at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atascadero, CA. Her remains will be inurned at Ocean View Cemetery, in Eureka, California, alongside her husband Bud and son David.
The family would like to thank the staff of Atascadero Christian Home, particularly those at Bethesda House Memory Unit, and Central Coast Hospice for their care of Marian. In lieu of flowers, Marian requested donations in her memory be made to The Community of the Transfiguration, 495 Albion Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45246; or, Eureka High Music Program, 1915 J St. Eureka, CA, 95501; or the .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 20, 2019