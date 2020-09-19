Marilyn E. (Reilly) Kline
12-11-1943 – 9-11-2020
It is with a heavy heart that we, Marilyn's Family, regret to inform you that in the early hours of Sept 11, 2020 Marilyn passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's.
Marilyn was born to Lily and Jack Stevenson in White City, Oregon on Dec 11, 1943. Her family moved around a lot during her early childhood years. The family eventually settled in Eureka, Calif. Marilyn graduated from Eureka High School in 1961.
Marilyn started her working career at Arcata Redwood. There she met and married her husband Frank Reilly. Frank and Marilyn had 3 sons Thomas, Stephen and David.
The family had many fun and memorable times at their summer home in Dinsmore, Ca. All 5 of them built their summer home, road motorcycles and swam in the Mad River with their dog Bernie by their side.
After starting to work at Louisiana Pacific Pulp Mill she met and married her husband Hobart Kline. Marilyn gained another son Hobart Oley Kline. Hobart and Marilyn spent many a happy time on their house boat on Trinity Lake. Marilyn loved to single water ski and she was very good at. They also spent a great deal of time traveling and spending time with family and friends.
After retirement Hobart and Marilyn moved to Springfield Oregon to help support an ailing family member. Many years later they moved to Medford Oregon to be closer to family.
Hobart and Marilyn were happily married for 33 years.
Marilyn was very proud of her sons and all of their accomplishments.
Thomas and Laurie (Central Point, Or) Stephen and MaDawna (Eureka, Ca), David Sr and Tara (Tacoma, WA) and Oley Kline and Sue (Eureka, Ca).
Marilyn loved her grandchildren just as much as they loved her. The smile on Marilyn's face when she found out that her first granddaughter was going to have her same middle name was precious.
Her grandchildren were many and that she was thankful for.
Morgan (Danny), Emily (Cody), Samantha, Matthew, David Junior, Kara (Garrett), Kyle, Ben, Alisa, Shalea and Brittany (Travis).
Her Great Grandkids were her pride and joy also.
Willie, Junior, Jethro, Audrey, Bailey, Madelyn and Matio.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriners Children Hospital
.
At Marilyn's request there will be no services.