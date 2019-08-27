|
|
MARILYN LANDERGEN
1943 ~ 2019
Marilyn Marsha "Miss
Ornery" Landergen, age 76, of Mad River, CA passed away August 5, 2019 in Eureka, CA, surrounded by her family.
Marilyn was born March 13, 1943 in Lodi, CA to Robert and Eva Mastel. At a young age, her family moved to the Humboldt/ Trinity County area where she met her future husband William C. "Cowboy" Landergen, Sr. They were married for 60 years at the time of her passing. "Cowboy" and "Miss
Ornery" married in 1959 in Fortuna, CA and raised their family primarily in the Humboldt/Trinity County area. Marilyn was the mother of five children, but "Mom" to countless more. While raising her family, she worked at Fortuna High School in the Indian Education Program. In addition, she was always involved in the Booster Club and was her kid's #1 fan at all their sporting events.
After moving to Mad River, she served on the board of the Southern Trinity Health Clinic for several years.
Marilyn was known for many things. She was creative, a trait she shared with her mother. There wasn't a craft she couldn't master. She was loving but firm and honest, asking only that you be respectful and honest in return. She was supportive and generous, sharing her time and talents to help many.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, William C.
"Cowboy" Landergen, Sr. of Mad River, Ca, and her five children, William "Cully" Landergen Jr. (Mandy) of Fortuna, CA, Robert E. Landergen of Mad River, CA, Robin L. Landergen (AIIyson) of Ogden, UT, Ladonna K. Haga (Gary) of Honeydew, CA, and Gary F Landergen of Jackson, CA, her brother, Arthur Mastel (Liz) of Medford, OR, as well as seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eva Mastel, her parents-in-law Gene and Nevada Landergen, and her grandson Gary "Bub" Haga Jr. Her brother Robert Mastel passed away just two days after her.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3pm at Campton Heights Baptist Church, 1655 Cecil Ave, Fortuna, Ca with a reception immediately following.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 27, 2019