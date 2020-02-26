|
|
MARILYN MAE LEWALLEN
Anderson, CA
1935 - 2020
Marilyn Mae Riley Lewallen was born to J.P. and Mae Staup Riley, on December 3, 1935, in Oakland, CA. She passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on February 16, 2020. Marilyn and Doug were married on February 16, 1952 - exactly 68 years ago.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM at CrossPointe Community Church, 2960 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA. She will be laid to rest at the Cottonwood Cemetery, Cottonwood, CA.
Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, homemaker and friend. She and her husband owned and operated Lewallen Walnut Orchard in Anderson, CA. Before moving to Anderson, CA, Marilyn and Doug raised their family in Eureka, CA. She worked for Weatherby's Seafood on 4th Street in Eureka, CA. which was owned by her mother, Mae Weatherby. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren, good music, cooking, Bible study, and traveling.
She will be greatly missed by her children: David
(Diana) Lewallen; Brenda (Gary White) Harris; and Machelle Lewallen; Grandchildren: Trissha Juvenal, Teri Lewallen, Shanda Ruark, and Eric Harris; Great-Grandchildren: George Kutras, Trinity Ruark, Tyler Rose Ruark and Kelsi Juvenal, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Doug Lewallen, her parents, her brother, Lewis Riley, and Machelle's late husband, Paul Emmerich.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 26, 2020