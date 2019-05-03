Marilyn Ostrom



Marilyn ended her battle with cancer Thursday, April 18th at age 72. She fought this disease with everything she had for more than 10 years. She defied all the odds. She was a warrior in this battle, as she was with most things in life.

She leaves a loving husband, 2 daughters, 2 step-sons and their wonderful families, including 6 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren that love her dearly. She also leaves her sister, brother-in-law and their loving family. There are extended family and friends throughout the west that will miss her and her great spirit.

She lived a life of love, laughter, tears, adventure, and travel. She worked hard, played hard, laughed often, loved truly and strived to take care of her family like no other. Family meals and cookouts were something special. She tended to attack life with an intensity that left her 1 or 2 steps out of her comfort zone.

That made life truly exciting.

Goodbye to our matriarch, our warrior, our rock. We will love you always.