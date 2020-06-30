Marilyn Rae Duval
Marilyn Rae Duval (Thomas) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17th in Spokane, WA after a 4-year battle with cancer. Marilyn was born on March 24, 1944 in Fortuna, CA to Bill and Lois Thomas. She was a graduate of Fortuna High school, a former employee of Eel River Sawmill, and a manicurist and massage therapist.
She always had a love for animals and enjoyed her flowers in her backyard at her home in Redding. She will be greatly missed not only by her family, but also the many friends she had here in Fortuna and the close friendships she developed after her move to Redding.
She is survived by her daughter Lori Ghidinelli, son Dan Patmore, son Sean Duval (Jasmine), and great-niece Veronica Smith (Robert Price), who was like a daughter to her. Granddaughters Nicole Vanherweg (Nic) and Kayla Ghidinelli. Great-granddaughters Juliana and Eleanora Vanherweg. Her sister Barbara Neinberg, nephew Mike Smith (Julie), and niece Valerie Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, and younger sister Martha.
Internment of ashes at Ocean View Cemetery in Eureka and a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.
Marilyn Rae Duval (Thomas) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17th in Spokane, WA after a 4-year battle with cancer. Marilyn was born on March 24, 1944 in Fortuna, CA to Bill and Lois Thomas. She was a graduate of Fortuna High school, a former employee of Eel River Sawmill, and a manicurist and massage therapist.
She always had a love for animals and enjoyed her flowers in her backyard at her home in Redding. She will be greatly missed not only by her family, but also the many friends she had here in Fortuna and the close friendships she developed after her move to Redding.
She is survived by her daughter Lori Ghidinelli, son Dan Patmore, son Sean Duval (Jasmine), and great-niece Veronica Smith (Robert Price), who was like a daughter to her. Granddaughters Nicole Vanherweg (Nic) and Kayla Ghidinelli. Great-granddaughters Juliana and Eleanora Vanherweg. Her sister Barbara Neinberg, nephew Mike Smith (Julie), and niece Valerie Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, and younger sister Martha.
Internment of ashes at Ocean View Cemetery in Eureka and a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on Jun. 30, 2020.