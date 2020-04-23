|
|
MARILYN SAUERS
(PETERSEN)
1933-2020
Marylin Margaret Sauers (Petersen), our loving Mother, Granny and Friend, was born August 22, 1933, in Sacramento, California, and passed away peacefully, in Eureka, on April 18, 2020.
Marylin was raised in Port Orford, Oregon on family property overlooking Garrison Lake, Agate Beach and the Pacific Ocean. One of Marylin's favorite stories was that the family was so poor during the depression years that they could only afford gourmet food...... clams, crabs, salmon, steelhead, venison, wild pig, wild duck, wild mushrooms, blackberries, strawberries, home raised vegetables and fresh milk. Those were the days when she traded a home-canned crab sandwich, at school, for a bologna sandwich, because bologna came from the grocery store!
The family moved to Humboldt County in 1947, where she graduated from Fortuna Union High School in 1950. She married and produced two children, which she maintained was the greatest, most wonderful accomplishment of her life, along with the grandchildren and great grandchildren they provided. Over her lifetime, she owned and operated a neighborhood grocery store, was a vice president for Crocker National Bank, had a mobile notary business and was a real estate broker. Marylin was a member of Mensa, the Humboldt County Historical Society, the Del Norte Historical Society, Order of Eastern Star #76 Fortuna, Ca. and the Episcopal Church.
She was predeceased by her father, Crayton Sauers, her mother, Dorothy Drysdale Sauers, her siblings, Deryl, Crayton and Carolyn Sauers, her daughter Valerie Frazier Arnett and granddaughter Paula Marie Arnett. Marylin is survived by her son, Joe Frazier (Debra), Vicky L. Carson, grandchildren, Kurt Arnett (Azsah), Tyler Frazier (Kate), Rachel Frazier, Jeff Olsen (Sayaka), Kristin Avila, great-grandchildren, Kenneth Arnett, Toni Arnett, Alexis Avila, Sydni Avila and Kayleen Frazier; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mom was full of life, love and a desire for adventure. She loved a challenge, caring for animals, spending time with family and friends, listening to music, sharing ice cream with her grandchildren, reading, crossword puzzles, knitting and gardening, but would not be caught singing. Mom joked that God saved her singing voice as a reward in heaven. While her physical body is gone from us, her love remains. She was confident that we would be with her again in paradise.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Timber Ridge, for the love and care shown Mom. A special thanks also, to Diana Rinehart and for her friendship and kindness to Mom over the years. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation in Marylin's honor, please consider Books for Bikes, Order of Eastern Star, P.O. Box 60 Fortuna, Ca. 95540 or a .
A viewing will be held Friday April 24 from two to five o'clock, at Gobles Mortuary, 560 12th Fortuna, Ca. (please be mindful of social distancing requirements). A family graveside service will be held at the family burial plot in Port Orford, Oregon, next week.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 23, 2020