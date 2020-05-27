Maris Hawkins
1944 - 2020
Maris Hawkins

Maris Hawkins unexpectedly passed-away in her home last Easter morning. She was born to Logan & Florence Lindley at Huntington Hospital. Raised in L.A. area and a short time in Apple Valley, she became a dedicated fan of horses and baseball, especially "her" Dodgers.
Kind, giving and hopeful, she showered her family, friends, and co-workers in all-day smiles, great laughs, hard work and advised us all to "kiss each day hello". Maris leaves her final wishes to be carried out by her three loving sons, Ed Olson, Jesse Hawkins, and Lee Hawkins. They provided her with five cherished grandchildren, Hudson, Holden, Harper, Bailey, and Riley. Maris is survived by her sister and life-long mentor: Lois Lindley…and kids who were always close to heart; Donna, Debbie, Nikki, Wendy, and Pat. Special neighbors from the "Stone" family made sure Maris had any help she needed living in the country.
Her smile was never bigger than when she was with her pals at Back Country Horsemen Association on one of their trail rides in the outdoors. Big smiles were also captured in pictures of her at the Kentucky Derby as well as annual trips to baseball Spring Training and Dodger-Giant games.
Maris regularly contributed to many goodwill organizations. St Jude's, Save The Children, Wounded Vets, Native American Schools, Save the Whales, World Wildlife Federation and Save the Mustangs to name a few. On her journey now, family heart-healing wishes include contributions in her memory be made to: Back Country Horsemen, PO Box 6023, Eureka, CA 95502. Include contact information for a proper memorial service in celebration of her life when gatherings of groups are again allowed.

Published in Times-Standard on May 27, 2020.
