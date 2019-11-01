|
Mark Allen Brown
1962-2019
Mark Allen Brown passed away at UCSF Medical Center on October 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 11, 1962 to Allen and Betty Brown. Mark grew up in Eureka and attended Eureka High School. Following graduation, he worked for Industrial Electric and Kneaper Electric as a Journeyman Electrician, and in 2006, took a leap of faith and founded Redwood Electrical Services.
One of Mark's great accomplishments was training and mentoring his three children into the electrical trade. Kyle and Matthew Brown have now stepped up to keep the family business moving forward. Mark was a very talented and skilled electrician who spent many years in the electrical trade and knew the ins and outs of the local mills and was able to use his engineering mind for the work he did. Mark was known as a hard worker, earning the title each and every time he tackled a project and his projects were many. He went above and beyond to ensure that his customers were happy with his work. He worked overtime every day, running on coffee which was always in his hand.
Mark had a love for friends and family. When he wasn't hard at work, he would spend his time camping, fishing, boating, riding motorcycles, or building jeeps. He could take a piece of broken equipment and use his skills as a mechanic to provide himself and others with a like-new piece of equipment or fun toy. Mark was generous with his time and talents, often helping friends and family that were forever grateful.
Mark's dedication to his family was true and unwavering. He was an awesome big brother who took his sisters with him wherever he went and walked both of them down the aisle at their wedding. He took that natural ability as a family man and was a dedicated father to his three children often including their many friends in their camping or fishing trips. His pride in his family was evident in all that he did for them.
Mark is survived by his wife, Kim Brown; children Jessica Wilhelm and husband Thomas; Kyle Brown and wife Sarah; and Matthew Brown. He is also survived by his Mother, Betty Jean Brown; sisters, Michelle Smither and husband Dean; and Margo Ridout and husband Ron; Mother in law, Arline Goade; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Curt Reichlin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Brown; Grandparents Ralph and Winifred Brown and Lars and Elenor Stromlund; his Aunt Stella Claire Delaney and Uncle Melvin Brown; and Father in law Warren Goade.
A celebration of Mark Brown will be held at the Elk's Lodge on Sunday, November 3rd at 2 PM. Everyone is invited to share a story and raise a cup of coffee in Mark's honor.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 1, 2019