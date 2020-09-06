1/1
Martha Lue Skaggs
1926 - 2020
Martha Lue Skaggs

Martha Lue (Sisco) Skaggs, 93, passed away August 1, 2020 in Puyallup, Washington where she lived close to her family. Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Paul Skaggs. She was born in Green Forest Arkansas. In 1936 at the age of 10, her parents moved to Scotia, CA where her father was employed by The Pacific Lumber Company. Martha married Paul Skaggs and they lived and raised their family in Scotia where both her father and husband worked. Martha attended both Scotia Elementary School and Fortuna High School where she was Fortuna's Head Band Majorette in the 1940's. At the age of 93 she still had her baton and was able to swirl it to the delight of her great-grandchildren.
Martha leaves behind her two children: Kenneth Paul Skaggs and his wife Carol of Puyallup, WA and her daughter Paula "Kay" (Skaggs) Cleland and her husband Kelley Batson. Martha has three grandchildren April Cleland of Sacramento, CA, Heather Brooke (Skaggs) Spagnolo and her husband Phil of Puyallup, WA, and Ryan Paul Skaggs and his wife Tabitha Skaggs of Las Vegas, NV. She also has four great-grandchildren Anna Belle Spagnolo, Rose Sharon Spagnolo, Seth Phillip Spagnolo, and Emma Josephine Skaggs.
Martha loved Humboldt County and had many friends in both Scotia and Fortuna. She was a lover of KRED radio and country music and she was often found in Bob's Footlong with Paul drinking coffee and enjoying visits with friends and eating hush puppies. Her family thanks the many people who have sent cards and comforting letters.

Published in Times-Standard on Sep. 6, 2020.
