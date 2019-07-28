|
MARTHA
STEWART PEALS
Martha Stewart Peals age 93 of Orick, Ca. passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, after a long battle of sickness. She was a native of Tellico Plains, Tennessee. She was the sole owner of the Palm Cafe and Motel for over 33 years.
She was the daughter of Grace Gentry Stewart and Jacob Anson Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elick (RED) Peals. Two Sons Scottie Peals and Mike Peals; brothers John Stewart, Leonard Stewart and TW Stewart; sisters Emma Lee Price and Iris Cole.
Survivors include one daughter in law Phyllis Ingersoll Peals Eldridge; brother Jim Stewart, Sisters Ethel Symons, Mattie Anne Hayes and Shirley Jones and lots of Nieces and Nephews Also, a special friend Linda Sloan and another special friend Spencer
Martha fostered in her lifetime over 30 children which led to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
This lady had a tremendous heart. She took care of so many people in Orick. I hope that they show the respect that she deserves.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 28, 2019