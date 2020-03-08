|
MARTINA TRAYLOR
1934-2019
Martina Lewis Traylor entered into the infinite light of Christ on December 29, 2019. She was born March 16, 1934 to Michael & Mary Francis (Walsh) Lewis. She began her life in the beautiful fishing village of Fleur de lys, Newfoundland where life was hard but made easier by family, faith and community. She was one of 9 children whose mother passed when she was only 2 years old. Having lost her mother at such a young age she adopted the Blessed Mother as her mother, praying the Rosary daily and looking to her for guidance and strength. Her faith got her through many trials over the years and was a very important part of her life.
She is survived by her children; Donna Hustler, Michael Traylor, Gilbert Traylor and Tina Traylor; Grandchildren, Russ Thallheimer, Adam (wife Darian) and James Hustler, Michael and Lexi Traylor; Great-granddaughter Amelia; Sisters Ann Burke and Dolly Stein (Don) ; Sisters-in-law, Margaret Lewis, Betty Duke and Leslie Gray; Brothers-in-law, Sonny Duke and Dickie Gray; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She loved all of her family.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard's Church at 615 H Street Eureka CA at 2pm on March 16. We will gather immediately following in the St Bernard's Parish Hall to celebrate her life. Refreshments will be served and the family invites all who knew her to come share stories and memories on what would have been her 86th birthday.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 8, 2020