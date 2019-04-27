Resources More Obituaries for MARY BAKER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY ALICE BAKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers MARY ALICE BAKER



8/19/1930 - 4/14/2019

Mary Alice Baker passed away from natural causes on April 14, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born Mary Alice Deacon on August 19, 1930, in San Francisco, California to parents Mary Alice Deacon (Fitzpatrick) originally from Ireland, and Joseph Deacon originally from England. She graduated from Notre Dame, an all-girls Catholic School in 1948. She worked as a receptionist at Mary's Help Hospital, and a part-time usher at one of San Francisco's theaters where she had the pleasure of meeting a few celebrities. In 1951 She met and married her first husband, Robert H. Goble (Bob) who was attending San Francisco State College. Following Bob's graduation, they moved 300 miles north to his small hometown of Fortuna, California where she lived for the next 65 years.

Mary Alice was a busy and devoted homemaker raising four children. Following a difficult divorce in 1971, she started her own cleaning service spending the next 20 years working in both residences and offices. She also enjoyed occasional housesitting for clients who had pets giving them great peace of mind while they were away. She remarried and found happiness with her second husband, Robert L. Baker (Leion) until his death in 1987. She particularly appreciated that he was a wonderful cook and loved the time they spent camping at Moonstone Beach in the picturesque coastal town of Trinidad.

After retiring from her cleaning business, Mary Alice volunteered as a receptionist for the Fortuna Parks and Recreation Department and was very proud of the letter she received from the mayor thanking and commending her for her many years of service. She also was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous celebrating 25 years of sobriety and volunteering on the AA Hotline for many years.

Mary Alice had a strong spiritual and moral foundation that she relied upon for strength, courage, and resilience when faced with a challenge, adversity, and tragedy. In addition to going through a bitter divorce and then being widowed, Mary Alice was faced with the unthinkable for any mother -- the loss of three of her four children -- Diane Sandigo in 2011, Stephen Goble in 2016, and Daniel Goble in 2018. Her enduring faith in God bolstered and sustained her, and she maintained a happy positive outlook until the end of her life. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Carol and David Pajala, her daughter in law, Teresa Goble, three grandchildren (Lisa Leo, Scott Leo, and Nathan Goble), three great-grandchildren (Bryant Parris, Maci Leo, and Tyler Goble), and one great-great-grandchild (Calliope Parris).

Mary Alice will be honored with a burial at sea ceremony on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Her ashes along with those of her daughter Diane, and her son Daniel will be scattered off the coast of San Francisco, within view of the beautiful city she loved and missed so much in her final years. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries