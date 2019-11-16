|
|
MARY "COLLEEN" BONNER
3/6/1930 to 11/1/2019
Colleen was born in Greeley, Colorado during the Great Depression. Her early memories of her childhood were of her family living on the Eastern Plains of Colorado, with her Grandmother. The family moved several times during the next decade as her Father searched for work to support the Family that now had 6 children. The Family settled in Arcata, during World war II, in 1943. Colleen graduated from 8th grade from Old Bell Tower Elementary in Bayside, Ca. and Arcata High School in 1948. In 1950 she began her 35 year medical career as an assistant for Dr. Henry Portalupi. She later obtained her Medical Record Librarian Accreditation from Oregon state University. She then worked as a Medical Librarian for many years in Eureka and Arcata. In 1977 her husband, Bob, retired and they began their next adventure together. That included traveling, in their travel trailer, throughout the United States and Canada, with friends Paul and Jean Marold. They also enjoyed spending time at their cabins in Willow Creek, Orleans, Bull Creek and Mad River. Colleen lived in Sunny Brae for 62 years before moving to Eureka. Colleen was a proud charter member of the Humboldt State Chorale group under the direction of Lee Barlow. In addition, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and past member of Beta Sigma Phi Chapter Delta Epsilon and Master Chapter XL Zeta Pi.
Her Husband, Robert Wallace Bonner, preceded her in death as did Sons
Baby William Bonner and David C. Bonner, Parents Clarence and Irene smith, Brothers Clarence Smith Jr., William B. Smith, Gene Smith, and Sister Jill Long. Surviving family is, Son Daniel Barnett, Step Son Robert Frederick Bonner,
Daughter-in-Law JoAnn Bonner, Grandsons Danny Barnett and Ramon Barnett, Great Granddaughter Athena Barnett and Brother Jack Smith. In addition she has numerous Nieces and Nephews.
At her request there will not be a service. She requested any donations to be sent in her name to the Humboldt Historical Society 703 8th street Eureka, Ca. 95501 or to the Clark Historical Museum 240 E. Street Eureka, Ca. 95501.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 16, 2019