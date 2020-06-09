Mary Christine Look, lovingly known as Christy, passed away March 11th, 2020 as her husband and friends were traveling through the States doing exactly what she loved to do. Christy passed peacefully at one of their favorite spots along their journey in Needles Ca. Christy was born 1/17/46 to Jerry Stevenson and Jeanne Wambold. She was born in Pacoima California, grew up in Granada Hills and graduated from James Monroe High School in 1963. She later made her way here to Humboldt County were she met the love of her life Larry Look. Her pride and joy in life were her two kids Stacey Bishop and John Sheridan and of course her loving husband of 40+ years. Christy spent her earlier years as a secretary for an insurance company. Once she retired she loved spending her time with family, cooking, traveling and sewing. She was the go to for all your sewing needs, whether it be hemming pants (even if she made them a little too short), fixing holes or even clothes for the grandkids dolls. Her Grandkids were special to her, and she was over the moon to be here to see her great grandchildren be born. Her family will miss her tremendously.Christy is survived by Her Husband Larry Look, Daughter Stacey Bishop (Jim Bishop), Son John Sheridan (Kris Moore), Daughter Amy Look Louthan (Chad Louthan), sister Wendy Barsanti (Mickey Barsanti), mother-in-law Maria Look, sister-in-law Raeanne Thomich (Joe Tomich), Linda Myers and brother-in-law Ray "Rusty" Look Jr. Grandkids Heather Hill (Ryan Hill), Jenny Warren (Dustin White), Jessica Bishop (Lars Cox), Nick Sheridan, Nicholas Bailey (Nicole Bailey) and Jamie Louthan. Great Grandkids Peyton White, Kaylee & Kinley Hill, Kalista Sheridan and Jaxon Bailey.Christy is Preceded in death by her Mother Jeanne Wambold(Stevenson) and Father's Bill Wambold and Jerry Stevenson.Services/celebration of life is TBA.