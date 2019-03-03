Resources More Obituaries for MARY PEDLEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY DIANA PEDLEY

1924 - 2019

Mary Diana Pedley, 94, of Eureka, California, passed away on February 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by her children. Mary was born on November 7, 1924, to Manuel and Anna Mendes of Arcata. At the age of four, Mary was raised by close family friends, Antone and Mercedes Ennes of Arcata, after her mother passed.

Mary attended Arcata Grammar School and graduated from Arcata High School, Class of '42. Under scholarship, she attended Humboldt State College for one year, studying business. During the war years she took an accounting position with Chicago Bridge and Iron Company, which made floating docks for warships. After the war was over, she went to work as a bookkeeper for Gustafson Chevrolet in Eureka. In 1947 she met her "love", Stan Pedley. They were married in January of 1949. First son, Craig, was born in November of 1949 and Mary quit work to be a "stay at home mom". Daughter, Debra, and son, Mark, followed in 1952 and 1956. If asked, she would tell you that her most important accomplishment was raising her three children with Stan by her side. They were all the world to her!

There are such great memories of family gatherings at Grama & Grampa Ennes', picnics at Patrick's Point and boating with good friends, the Geiger's and Frank's, at Big Lagoon. Mom learned to water ski at Big Lagoon. On these beach trips she loved to hunt for agates, and that passion produced quite a collection! She took up snow skiing in her mid-forties at Mount Ashland, Oregon. She skied all over California, Oregon, Canada, Utah, Colorado and Idaho. Mary and Stan's last ski trip together was with their children and grandchildren to Whistler, Canada to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Mary's last ski run was at Mount Bachelor at the age of 80!

Mary was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Arcata Business Girls. She also enjoyed her days singing with the Sweet Adelines where she met new friends and traveled to 'barbershop' events. Mary enjoyed a good game of cards, whether it was with her bridge club, a lively game of family Pedro, or even a game of solitaire.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Mercy Ennes and Manuel and Anna Mendes; her husband, Stanhope E. Pedley, brothers, Frank Mendes, Albert Mendes and Robert Ennes; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Mendes, Hilda Mendes, Susan Ennes and Dixie Pedley; brothers-in law, Philip Pedley, Devereaux Pedley and Tom Ribeiro.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Ribeiro; sister-in-law, Patricia Pedley; children, Craig Pedley, Debra Ivancich, Mark (Andrea) Pedley; grandchildren, Matthew (Nanci) Pedley, Kristin (Shawn) Johnson, Natalie (Brian) Noga, Anthony (Katelyn) Ivancich; great-grandchildren, Blake, Camden, and Julian Johnson, Ava, Jackson & Audrey Noga and Royce Ivancich. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mom had a very special friendship with four classmates that started in early grammar school and continued over their lifetimes. She joins her friends, Mary (Gabe) Vallee, Lucille (Stan) Johnson and Roseanne (Henry) Frank who predeceased her. She is survived by special friends, Marion and Kenny Geiger of Chico, California.

She will be missed greatly by all her family and friends who she loved dearly. Her quick mind and sense of style were with her until the end. Mass will be celebrated in her memory at St. Bernard Catholic Church (her Parish for 70 years), March 9, 10:30 AM.

The family would like to thank all the Hospice staff for their warm and thoughtful care. In lieu of flowers, the families suggest a donation to Hospice of Humboldt, the , or . Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 3, 2019