MARY H WINDER (STARK)
1925 - 2020
On April 20th, 2020 our Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma Mary H. Winder passed away at the age of 94. She was born in Eureka on August 8th 1925 to Anita and Stanley Stark.
Mom lived a few years in Crannell which she talked about often. Most of her life was spent in Eureka. She graduated in 1943 from Eureka High School. Mom is survived by her Daughter and Son-in-law Suzie and Pat Wilson. Grandsons Sean Wilson and Chris Wilson, Granddaughter Michelle Jackson. Great Grandson's Walker and Tanner Wilson and Trevor Jackson. Great Granddaughters Corinne and Amber Wilson and Sydnee Tomich. Also survived by Daughter-in-law Jill Jackson, her sister-in-law Phyllis Stark, Nieces Lori Stark, Jennifer Snipes, Christine Stark, Shari Stark and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Anita and Stanley Stark. Her husband Cory Winder, Her son Robert (Bob) Jackson, her three brothers George, Stan and John Stark. She also lost several great nieces.
Mary was a devoted S.F. Giants fan until they traded Joe Panik, then her devotion faded a little. Mom will be missed, she was a great Mom - Grandma and Great Grandma.
No services at Marys request and thanks to Hospice of Humboldt they helped us greatly.
She will be missed for the rest of our lives.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 26, 2020