Mary I Ferreira passed away peacefully June 12, 2019 in Eureka, Ca. at the age of 94. Mary was born

in Tulare Ca.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Frank Ferreira Sr., Brother Manuel, Sisters Alice

and Emily, granddaughter, Mary Margaret and daughter-in-law, LaNae.

After selling their dairy in 1964 in Turlock, Ca, the family moved to Eureka. Mary was employed as a

Cook at Washington School and at Winship Junior High in snack bar. The students loved it when she added some of her Portuguese flavors to their meals until her retirement.

She and Frank enjoyed traveling the country, Canada and Mexico in their RV with friends. Mary and her husband donated many hours at the Senior Citizens Center and whenever someone needed help. She was a member of U.P.E.C. and the Humboldt Grange.

Mary is survived by her four sons; Frank of Vancouver, WA,David(Lana) of Redding, CA, Manuel (mary) and Danny of Eureka. Grandchildren; Bryan (josie) Ferreira, Jamie Ferreira Turner (Jamie), Anthony Ferreira (Loren) Melissa Ferreira, Kyle and Cody Ferreira, Greatgrandchildren Briana, Samantha, Allison, Caitlyn Ferreira, Logan ,Brycen, Jace Buck, Cade and Ravyn Ferreira and Ryder Kaufman, Aliexis and Taylor Turner. She is also survived by her brother Frank Brito and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was a person of family and faith. She will be deeply missed and forever remain in our hearts.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday June 20th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Eureka, CA.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to .