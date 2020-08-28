June 11, 1944 –May 17, 2020

Mary Katherine Smithmeyer Krietsch was born in Lawrence, Kansas and passed away May 17, 2020, from a rare and aggressive form of liver cancer.She spent her childhood in Kansas forging lifelong values influenced by her Father, an engineering professor, and her Mother who loved the arts and entertaining guests from around the world. There was always a project at hand, and as a child she had the opportunity to develop many talents. She enjoyed the challenges of new experiences and excelled at many. She moved to Seattle, where she learned to sail and worked as a legal secretary.Moving to Modesto, she worked in a bank, where she met Gary, the love of her life, and together they raised Gary's daughters Angela and Erin. Mary enjoyed teaching the girls many skills such as how to sew, sail, lay a beautiful table with a set of her many lovely dishes, and tend a rose garden. When the girls were adolescent, the family purchased a 33' Hunter sailboat which they moored at the Stockton Sailing Club. Many a weekend was spent enjoying the delta breeze as they sailed the waterways. Mary also raced sailboats. She organized and crewed the first all-female team that raced from Stockton to the Golden Gate Bridge and back.Her interest in food chemistry led to a degree in microbiology and she managed a laboratory that manufactured egg products. Gary and Mary moved to Arcata where they became active in the Redwood Gun Club and Mary became a regular marksman in High Power rifle competition.Mary made many friends while active at Sacred Heart Parish. She enjoyed the many lunches with her friends, after services. Perhaps her greatest joy was in sharing and entertaining. She could lay out and construct any kind of home decorating project down to the finest detail. She collected dishes for all occasions, knowing that each had a special purpose. She loved to entertain, and was a very gracious host in every way. She sewed many of her own clothes, but more than clothes, she could lay out and construct anything she wanted down to fine detail. She especially loved baking. She skillfully baked and prepared gourmet specialties and then presented it all unpretentiously to her guests. She cherished her grandson, grandnieces/nephews and especially enjoyed holidays spent with them.One summer, Mary studied Japanese. Her sister composed a Haiku for Mary, on how she blessed our lives, her love of shooting and the mastery of all her endeavors."Aim sharp focus keenEach moment then embraceMastery unfold"Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and Fred Smithmeyer, sister Jeanne Bland, and step daughter Erin Krietsch. She is survived by her husband Gary, step-daughter Angela Burge, husband Bob, grandson Anderson (12), sister Ann Pooler, niece Sarah Gyurkovitz, grand nieces/nephews Stephanie, Miranda, Fred, Elizabeth and Alex (16), Lindsay (13), Jocelyn (8).Her spirit, charm, sense of humor and friendship will be missed.