|
|
MARY KAY
1934-2019
Mary Anna Kay passed away Oct. 3 at home with family by her side after a 2.5 year journey with pancreatic cancer.
Mary was born to Dorothy Belak June 1934 in Eureka, CA and was a lifelong Eureka resident. She grew up with her mom and sisters and although times might be hard they still have many great memories. She was very happily married to the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Kay for 52 years. Mary loved living in Eureka and treasured spending time with family and friends. She loved gardening, her cocker spaniels, helping others, caring for her home, and spending time with those important to her. Many people remember her as the cheerful and efficient longtime office manager for Thomas Wrigley DDS. She learned to enjoy camping and water skiing with family and traveling throughout the NW with family and friends, especially if trips involved wine, food, shopping, flowers, and beautiful places. In recent years, she celebrated Robert's memory with family trips to Monterey, Napa, Jenner, Bend, Paso Robles, and Coeur d'Alene, creating memories with family. Mary was a hard working volun-teer and helped with Hospice of Humboldt and the Parkinsons Support group in Eureka. Her contagious smile, positive and encouraging personality, willingness to always help, and yummy baked goods will be missed by all who loved and met her.
Mary is survived by her wonderful sister Betty Foster (Mickey) and her children Pamela Gomes (Ron), Kevin Kay (Suzanne), Donald Kay (Deirdre), and David Kay (Mary) and sister Judy Gordon. Her family also included nieces and nephew Sheri Schaal (Mark), Kim Gordon (Steven), Tim Gordon (Kristin), and grandchildren Aaron (Lisa), Ainsley, Rogan, Carrie, Miranda, Jocelyn, Jennifer, and Krystal (Billy).
In lieu of flowers please remember her when you see or feed hummingbirds or make a donation to Hospice of Humboldt, , or a . A memorial will be held Monday, Oct. 28,
3-5 pm at the Eureka Elks Lodge, 445 Herrick Road.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 11, 2019