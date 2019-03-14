MARY IRENE SCIARONI LORENZO



Born September 7, 1930 in Arcata, Ca

Passed on March 7, 2019 at the age of 88 ½ years

Mom lived her entire life in Humboldt County. Attending Eureka High School, graduating in 1947. She worked as a bookkeeper and retired from Daly's after 19 years.

Mom was an avid bowler starting in Arcata in 1950 and continued in Eureka until 2014. During these years she was Secretary-Treasurer, also Vice President and Sergeant of Arms in various leagues. Mom served as a director of the Humboldt Woman's Bowling Association for 15 years. She belonged to the 600 Club since 1965. She was instrumental in starting the Humboldt Women's 500 Club in 1970. Through the years she bowled in many tournaments and won various awards. In 1974-75 she bowled in the HWBA Championship Tournament and bowled a high game of 276 and had a 687 series. These scores held a tournament record from 1975-1989. Mom was inducted in the Women's International Bowling Congress Hall of Fame on March 31, 1990. She made lifelong friends enjoying her passion.

Preceded in death by her parents John Sciaroni and Josephine Conley and brother John Sciaroni.

She is survived by daughters Irene Stevens and Vickie (Mike) Dobrec, Grandchildren Eric Stevens, Nick Stevens, Mike (Jamie) Dobrec, and Darcy (Tim) Wetzel. Great -grandchildren Madison and Trevor Stevens, Branson and Daytona Dobrec, and Ryler Barnes. Also many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Special thanks to Dr. Jennifer Heidmann and the staff at Redwood Coast Pace, Freye's Care Home and the staff, Hospice of Humboldt and caring staff. Mom received much love and outstanding care thanks to these special people.

No service per her request.

Donations may be made in her name to Redwood Coast Pace and Hospice of Humboldt.