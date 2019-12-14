Home

Mary (Maureen) Mahony


1939 - 2019
Maureen Mahony was born in Belfast, Ireland May 6, 1939 to her loving parents, Charles and Elizabeth Mahony, and passed away in the early morning of December 10, 2019. Maureen immigrated to the United States with her parents in 1946 to live with her grandparents in Eureka, California. Maureen attended school at St. Bernard's grammar school and high school. She was in the first graduating class of St. Bernard's High School of 1957. Maureen attended many of the class reunions, the latest being the 60th in 2017. Maureen was a dedicated employee in the lingerie department at Daly's Department Store until it closed in 1995. She stayed in touch with her fellow employees, attending their luncheons every year. Maureen was an avid reader and loved classical music.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, and older brother Mark Mahony. She is survived by her brother Charles (Patty) Mahony, cousins Michael (Pam) McBride, Dennis (Sherry) McBride, Gina lochtie, and Erin McBride, niece Diaone Rosemark, and nephew Doug (Peggy) Douglas.
The memorial mass will be at St. Bernard's Church on Monday, December 16th at 10:30 am, with a graveside internment to follow at St.Bernard's Cemetery.
Special thanks to her dear friends, Susie Christensen and Dora Kalianos for their support, and to Hospice and Helping Hands Home Care. Donations may be made to Hospice of Humboldt.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 14, 2019
