Mary Margaret McQuain Moore passed away peacefully at the age of 93 surrounded by family in Fortuna CA on June 13th 2020. She was born on August 14th 1926 in Elkins, West Virginia, where she grew up and graduated from high school. After graduating high school, she continued her education at Davis and Elkins College, where she met and married William Killeen Moore on June 6th 1947. They honeymooned to California where they stayed to finish college and begin a family. Both Bill and Mary Margaret received their first job as teachers at the Hoopa Indian Reservation in CA. They then moved to Fort Bragg, CA where they began raising their family. In 1960 they moved to San Luis Obispo where Bill continued teaching for one year. They then decided to move to Eureka, CA where Bill continued teaching and Mary Margaret was a homemaker with three children. Bill and Mary Margaret were married 72yrs. She was preceded in death by her husband William K Moore, her parents AJ and Hazel McQuain and her sister Izetta Harden. She is survived by her brother Rolan McQuain, her daughter Francee Duckett (Dave) of Granite Bay, CA, her son Jonathane Moore (Rosie), of Redway, CA and Shannon Moore (Mary), of Granite Bay, CA. Her grandchildren Brian Duckett of Lincoln, CA, Dulcey Masters (Jered) of Elk Grove, CA, Colin Duckett of Folsom, CA and William Moore and AJ Moore (Savoie) of Redway, CA. As well as, Michael Moore, Jason Moore and Kathryn Moore of Granite Bay, CA. She had three great grandchildren a girl, Sydney Masters, and 2 boys Mason and Gavin Masters.A special Thanks to the Fortuna Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, their staff and Hospice of Humboldt and their staff for the special care given to Mary Margaret.