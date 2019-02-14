MARY MCCLARAN AMBROSINI



On January 27, 2019, Eureka native Mary McClaran Ambrosini passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59 years. Mary suffered a heart attack caused by septic shock. Mary is survived by her husband Keith Ambrosini, her daughter Johanna Marchese, her mother Eve McClaran, her brothers John and Reid McClaran and her father-in-law Les Ambrosini. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Joe McClaran.

Mary was born in Eureka, California on March 31, 1959 and lived there for most of her life. She was a graduate of Eureka High School, where she excelled in athletics, and of the University of Oregon where she earned a degree in recreation. She subsequently obtained a teaching credential and had a passion for teaching special needs children. Mary had a big personality and an even bigger heart. She also was an animal lover who received great joy from her rescue pets; puppy Dexter and four cats, Charles, Maggs, Jerry and Gino.

A Memorial Service will be held on February 16 at 2:00 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1428 H Street in Eureka.

In lieu of flowers, Mary's family suggests a donation to Bones Pet Rescue P.O. Box 1009 Covelo, California 95428.