MARY MELL REBELLO



Mary Mell Rebello 92, of Surprise, AZ passed away June 27, 2019, in Burien, WA surrounded by her loving family. Mary, born in Arcata, grew up in Ferndale and lived in Rio Dell and Fortuna where she raised her family and was the friendly face at Daly's department store for many years. While living in Rio Dell, John and Mary were regulars on the dance floor and the bowling lanes, activities they each loved. After retiring, Mary and John enjoyed touring the country with the Goldwing motorcycle club and RV-ing with friends. Mary avidly followed her favorite sports teams, especially football, and basketball. Mary was truly devoted to her husband, family, faith, and friends.

She is survived by her sister Virginia Casanova, sons Gary (Colleen Cantlon) Rebello and Rod (Julie Craig) Rebello, daughter Shirley (Dr. Vince Mosca) Mosca, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years John Rebello, her parents Frank Mell and Margaret Pacheco Mell and her brother Frank Mell.

Mary will be greatly missed by her family and the many friends she stayed in touch with over the years.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 o'clock on September 14, 2019, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Eureka, CA. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 13, 2019