MARY TANFERANI



Mary Tanferani was born March 11, 1921, in Dows Prairie just above McKinleyville to Roman and Nella Dal Porto. She attended Arcata Elementary School and graduated from Arcata High School in 1939, Mary married her husband Angelo Tanferani in Arcata on October 6, 1941, at St. Mary's Church in Arcata. For some years they were ranchers in the Ferndale and Arcata area. After a few years, they moved to Arcata in 1951. In 1954 they purchased Albee & Buck Wholesale Distributors along with Mary's sister Yolonda and brother in law Marino Sichi. Over the years Mary was very active in St. Mary's Church, PTA, an avid bowler, a great seamstress, and upholsterer and loved to paint.

At the time St. Mary's Catholic School was built, she spent countless hours painting the school. She was also a charter member of the Italian Catholic Federation in 1959. Mary also worked at A. Brizard, Inc. in the office for some time. She is survived by her daughter Elena David, son Don Tanferani(Vickey), grandchildren Brian David(Wendy), Jan David-DeVore, Kevin Tanferani(Beth), Cindy Marshall(Scott), great-grandchildren Lindsey

DeVore, Kaylee David, Cortney David, Ryan, and Elle Tanferani, Cami Marshall and great, great grandchildren Jacob Steele and Cobe Duncan. She was preceded in death by her parents Roman and Nella Dal Porto, her sister Yolonda Sichi and brother in law Marino Sichi her son in law Kenneth David and many relatives in the US and Italy.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Christopheer Lee for many years of great care, the staff at Sea View Rehabilitation and Timber Ridge for the great care she received, A rosary will be held at Paul's Chapel on June 14 at 7 PM and a mass at 10AM at St. Mary's Church in Arcata. Father Francis, Father Pacheco, and Deacon Jon Gai will officiate at the service. A reception will follow at Leavey Hall. Donations may be made to St. Mary's Church Arcata or St. Jude or .