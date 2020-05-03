MARY 'BETTYE'

TAYLOR DeHENNIS



Mary (BETTYE) Taylor DeHennis of Eureka, California, aged 88 years, passed away peacefully in her home, Sunday, April 26, 2020 with her husband and children by her side. The cause of death was cancer.

She is survived by her second husband, Don DeHennis and her children Charles (Lawan) Taylor, Linda Taylor, Diane Taylor, William (Mary) Taylor and Daniel (Asano) Taylor.

She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren: Dalton Taylor, Dainon (Rheanna) Taylor, Grace Taylor, Garren Taylor, William (Abigail) Taylor Jr., Nicole Lynn (Justin) Puls, Paige Taylor, Hannah Taylor, Riley T Moran, Taylor R Moran, Katie Diane Moran, Cja Taylor, and Kaci Taylor.

And survived by eleven great grandchildren: Adela Taylor, Pearl Taylor, Ivy Taylor, Brayden Mathew Puls, Bryson Mathew Puls, Liam Henry Taylor, Ethan James Taylor, Lucy Louise Taylor, Danny Ray III, Noah Saldena, Sebastian Montez.

She is also survived by siblings Ann, William and Robert Resor. She is predeceased by her sister Sallie Federico.

She was full of life and enjoyed being of service to others. She volunteered hours and hours over countless years to many organizations including Tailwaggers Thrift Shop, Hospice of Humboldt Auxiliary Volunteers, St. Joseph Hospital, Sacred Heart Parish, Redwood Coast Jazz Festival, among others. Bettye also participated in many organizations throughout the years including Young Ladies' Institute, Beta Sigma Phi, ABWA, Humboldt Hoedowners, TOPS, and the Red Hat Society.

Once it is safe to congregate, a celebration of her active, colorful and full life will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Humboldt.



