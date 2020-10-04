Born June 7, 1952 in Salt Lake City, UT. Her parents Gleason George Dearden and Viola Naoma Zumbrunnen Dearden.On September 26, 2020 in Redding Ca. she was taken from us way to soon to be reunited with those who will love and care for her in heaven.MaryLee was raised in Los Angeles by her loving parents, attending both Marshall and Belmont High Schools. She attended DeVry after having her first child. This led to her career in Medical Administration the bulk of which was spent working in the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Dept. at USC/County Medical Center. After living in Arizona for several years she moved back to L.A. Several years later in 1990 she relocated to Eureka, Ca. with her mother to be close to her children. There she met an married Franklyn Marshall who was teaching at Eureka High School after retiring from the Navy. They were together until his passing. She remained in Humboldt Co. until her health required her move to Redding Ca. a couple years ago.She is survived by her son, Michale George Dearden of Eureka, Leanna D. Campbell of Tacoma, her two grandsons Nicholas Michale Dearden and James Edward Holt, her great-granddaughter Kaitlyn Faye Dearden her sister Cindy and Richard Kastner of Arkansas, her sister Susan and Ike Strickland of Arkansas, Her sister Linda Phillips of Bakersfield Ca., her brother Ken and Debbie McLelland, along with dozens of nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents Gleason and Naomi, her brothers Timothy, and George, and her Husband Franklyn Marshall.No words can describe how much she will be missed, how generous she was, and how infectious her laugh and love of music was. Her love and talent for music a part of her playing piano, singing in choirs, dancing every chance she had, and attending as many concerts as possible brought her and those she was around so much joy. She lover her family more than anything, spending time playing games, watching movies, and chatting to the wee hours was everything to her. Until the end she always cared more about those around her, even those she hardly knew, than herself.A graveside memorial will be held at Oceanview Cemetery.October 8, 2020 at 1pmFlowers can be sent for the outdoor service.