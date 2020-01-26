|
MAXINE JENNINGS OLIVER
October 17, 1922 -
October 20, 2019
Maxine Jennings Oliver passed away on Oct. 20, 2019 in Sachse, Texas, three days after her 97th birthday. She was born in Missouri where she lived on a farm with her parents, Osgood and Ina Wagoner Jennings and her sister Pauline. In college when WWII started, she finished school and then moved to California, following her parents in contributing to the war effort. Her mother, was a real "Rosie the Riveter", serving as a painting crew chief on naval ships. Because Maxine was a good Midwestern farm girl who knew how to handle a gun, she became a member of the police department at the Kaiser Oakland Shipyard, where she won numerous marksman awards.
After the war she went to the California Dept. of Education to see about getting her certificate to teach in that state. A school principal overheard her talking about her educational her background and hired her on the spot to be a PE teacher in northern California. She took the job, which allowed her time to travel to Europe soon after the war, witnessing first hand the aftermath of destruction in various parts of Europe. She taught school in Rio Vista, Eureka, and Ferndale, California.
While teaching in Ferndale, Maxine was prevailed on to offer a square dancing class for the entire community. That was how she met George Oliver, the youngest son of Antone, a dairy farmer from the Grizzly Bluff area, and Rita Neves Oliver. George and Maxine were married in 1954. He preceded her in death in 2008.
In 1969, the family moved to Dundee, Oregon, where Maxine worked as a substitute teacher in the Newberg school system. After retirement, the couple travelled around the country in a motor home for seven years, visiting most of the U.S. states and parts of Canada, before retiring to Apache Junction, Arizona.
Maxine is survived by four children: LeAnn Oliver (Daniel Thomas) of Arlington, Virginia; Linda Parra of Kills Devil Hills, North Carolina; Larry Oliver of Anchorage Alaska; Lori Oliver DeVault (Michael) of Wylie, Texas; three grandchildren (Jake DeVault, Josh DeVault, and Kelsey Taniguchi (Jarod); and three great grandchildren.
Maxine wanted her descendants to know what it was like to grow up with no electricity or running water on a farm in Missouri so she wrote a book, which she asked to be edited and shared with her grandchildren and their children. She was fine with sharing beyond our family so we intend to do that.
Her remains will be interred next to those of her husband, in the Catholic cemetery in Ferndale, CA, after a funeral mass on June 20, 2020. Additional information will be available closer to that date for those wishing to join the family in paying final respects.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 26, 2020