MEL BERNING



1928 - 2019

Mel Berning, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away peacefully on March 22, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Mel was born on Friday April 13, 1928 to Gus and Christina (Busch) Berning in Dubuque, Iowa. Raised in North Dakota, Mel worked the farm with his father before going off to college to become a civil engineer.

Married to Lee (Peters) Berning for nearly 67 loving years, they modeled commitment, mutual respect and faith to their five children John (Ruth), Jim and Leanne Berning, Marti (John) Campo and Sue (Paul) Segel. Mel and Lee have been blessed with six loving grandchildren - Mike (Miann) and Rachel Berning, Matt and Chris Campo, Emily (Gabe) Ihrig and Jenna Segel.

Mel was a devoted member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, a Korean War veteran, and a member of the Humboldt Gem and Mineral Society.

His larger than life presence, vitality, and sheer joy in life leaves a great void with his passing, but his family is comforted knowing that he has moved on to his eternal reward. Faith upholds his loved ones as they say goodbye, knowing fully that Mel rests in the arms of his beloved Savior and the Blessed Mother.

Mel's life will be celebrated by a rosary at 10:45 am on Thursday, March 28, followed by a funeral mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Please sign the guestbook at www.times-standard.com Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary