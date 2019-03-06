MELANIE KUHNEL



Melanie Anne LeGate Kuhnel passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 78. Melanie was born on December 10, 1940 in Sacramento, CA as the first born child to Alvis Floyd LeGate and Norlene Halcyon Whitley. She attended Trinity Lutheran School, and later Kit Carson Junior High and Sacramento High School all in Sacramento, before graduating from Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley, CA.

Melanie married James Lollich with whom she had three lovely daughters, Leslie (Paul), Martha (Clifford), and Rebecca (Lloyd). Her second husband was Jack Berry, a union that produced a wonderful son, Steven (Shannon). At this time she also helped raise her step-son Scott who she loved like her own. Finally on February 11, 1979 she married her current husband, Ron Kuhnel. They had another wonderful son Joshua (Becca). Subsequently Ron's son David (Darlene) came to live with them and once again Melanie proved herself to be a a very loving and caring step-mother.

Melanie is survived by brothers Spencer (Andrine) Lawson (Claire), and Chris (Jean), and sister Celeste (Dave), her Aunt, Anita Whitley, many grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Alvis and Norlene, and her brother Alvis (Sharon).

Melanie spent most of her working career in data processing, as a programmer, computer systems analyst, and computer systems manager rising to become one the highest ranking female executives in her field when she retired in the mid-1990s to take care of her aging father.

Education was always important to Melanie, and she earned an Associate of Arts in Data Processing from Sierra College, a Bachelors Degree in Human Relations and Organizational Behavior, and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of San Francisco, a Certificate in Historic Preservation and Restoration Technology from tbe College of the Redwoods and finally a Bachelor of Arts in Music (Piano Performance) from Humboldt State University. Melanie taught data processing at the College of the Redwoods, and piano at Humboldt State University.

Melanie was never afraid of a challenge and her accomplishments were too many to chronicle in a few words, but doing a triathlon, climbing Mt. Rainier on a rope team, riding 200 miles on a bicycle over 7,000 feet of of mountains in a single day during the Davis Double Century, were typical of her indomitable spirit.

She loved to travel, and with her husband visted all 50 states and 50 countries. Backpacking and communing with nature were her passion, and she vised the great majority of the nation's national parks and monuments. You could always find her on the trail. A devout conservationist she gave liberally to environmental causes with the Sierra Club and Audubon Society being two of her favorites. A civic activist, she served for many years on the Board of Directors of the Eureka Heritage Society, and was an Historic Preservation Commissioner for the City of Eureka for fifteen years. Melanie's philosophy in life was to make the world a better place. We believe she did her job well.

Services will be held at the Jefferson Community Center, 1000 B Street in Eureka, CA at 10 AM on Sunday, March 10th. Graveside services will be held later that day at 2:30 PM at the Ferndale Cemetery located on Ocean Avenue, two blocks east of Main Street in Ferndale. Arrangements are by Sanders Funeral Home and visitation and viewing is offered at their chapel at 1835 E Street in Eureka, CA on Thursday, March 7 from 2 PM to 8 PM and again on Friday March 8 from 10 AM to 1 PM. Remembrances should be sent to the Eureka Heritage Society, P.O. Box 1534, Eureka, CA 95502-1534. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary