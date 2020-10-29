Melfred (Mike) R. Sweaney passed away at home with his best friend/partner, Kandy by his side on May 13, 2020, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer, he was 68.Mike was born in Arcata, CA on December 27, 1951 to Max and Leola Sweaney.He was a graduate of Eureka High School in 1969, after graduation he began working as a custodian for Eureka City Schools/Alice Birney where he met his longtime friend Dave Muzzin. In 1971 he began working at Redwood Empire Aggregates (REA) with his father Max Sweaney by his side. After over 35 years of service with REA/Granite Construction he retired in 2008.In his retirement he enjoyed Thursday night dinners at the Moose in McKinleyville, and spending time at his camp on Freshwater Lagoon. He was a member of the McKinleyville Moose Lodge #208, Operating Engineers Local #3 and the Lagoon Weekenders Club and would participate in a Fourth of July Celebration for all families which included a 100 foot waterslide and Mike was always the first one down, he enjoyed giving the little ones a ride down on his back.Mike had a larger-than life-personality! You could always know that you would be greeted with a giant smile when you met him. He never knew a stranger. He had such a capacity for love of his family and friends. Mike was very generous with his time and would help anyone with a need, no task was to large.He will forever be remembered by his friends and family for being one of the kindest men around. He had a huge booming voice and a great laugh. A gentle giant.Mike is survived by his best friend/partner Karen Santos, daughter Kristina Brow, son Michael Brumme, daughter Jennifer Clements, stepchildren Justin Santos and Tanya Parker sisters Charlene Sweaney Jackson and Joy Roberts, brother Randy and Gary Sweaney, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Mike will be missed by all who knew and loved him.Mike is preceded by his brother Tommy Sweaney, mother Leola Sweaney, father Max Sweaney, and sister Sheila Belts.A celebration of life will be planned at a future date due to COVID-19 health concerns and restrictions.