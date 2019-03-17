Resources More Obituaries for MELODI ZANONE-FRIEND Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MELODI ZANONE-FRIEND

1992 - 2019

Melodi Annika Zanone-Friend was born in San Diego, CA on February 28, 1992. In true form, Melodi earned her angel's wings long before the rest of us mere mortals. Our beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend passed away on January 9, 2019, in San Diego.

Melodi grew up in Southern California before moving to Las Vegas. There, she attended Saint Viator Catholic School, and then Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts; she graduated with honors in 2010.

It was at Saint Viator that Melodi first learned keen chess-playing strategies, outwitting friends years later with what she merrily described as three basic opening principles.

Thanks to a solid foundation in math and reading skills, she was encouraged to take the SAT for college readiness when she was just in the sixth grade. Sitting for the test at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, Melodi was amused when a fellow tester wondered whether she was a child genius, asking her, "Are you like 'Rain Man' or something?"

As a child, Melodi loved to do watercolor painting with her Grandpa Zanone. Later, that talent would earn her several awards in school art contests. She also excelled in photography.

Mel's wanderlust took her to farther places with camera and paintbrush in hand. After graduation, she moved to Eureka, CA to pursue her art interests.

Following the lead of her Uncle Paul, Melodi developed an interest in "eating green," and had a talent for coming up with new recipes for healthy yet delicious dishes. She loved to bake gourmet desserts for friends and family, and had a great flair for decadent cupcakes and small cakes with big flavor. Spending two summers in Mystic, CT, she introduced her gluten-free brownie recipe to the local ice cream shop.

Strong and courageous by nature, Melodi is remembered boldly jumping into a freezing cold swimming pool, or singing at the top of her lungs (Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" being a particular favorite), and a number of other daring exploits.

Often assuring her mom that "not all who travel are lost," Melodi continues her journey of the soul, to a place prepared for her by Our Lord.

Melodi is survived by her mother, Joanna (Dave Reindel) Zanone-Reindel, of Mystic, CT; her father, Roger W. Friend, of Carlsbad, CA; stepfather, James R. Pucci, Las Vegas; grandmother, Josephine M. Zanone, Rialto, CA; grandmother, Lynn Friend, Prescott, AZ; grandfather, David Friend, Prescott, AZ.

Aunts and uncles include Monica Havins, San Bernardino, CA; Cissy (Rock) Hasenberg, Goodletsville, TN; Gina Mountain, Redlands, CA; Ricky (Cindy) Zanone, La Mesa, CA; Charles (Melissa) Zanone, Redlands, CA; Serena Walsh, Riverside, CA; Paul Zanone, Rialto, CA.

Cousins are the first friends we have as children, and Melodi had many, including James Havins; Jeffrey Havins; Danielle Padilla; Jennifer Suarez; Lauren Havins; Jonathan Havins; Mara Wiley; Christie Kretsinger; Diana Tuxford; Barry Hasenberg; Anne Engels; Kathleen Saller; Roxanne Baker; Joseph-Friedrich Hasenberg; Bryan Mountain; Joel Mountain; Kevin Mountain; Greg Mountain; Katie Mountain; Celeste Zanone; Elena Kunkel; Madeline Antoinette Zanone; Kent Walsh; and Mari Alyssa Walsh (LIFELONG BEST FRIENDS!).

Melodi is preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard C. Zanone.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 7669 Girard Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 7669 Girard Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037.

Should friends desire, a memorial gift to the Melodi Zanone-Friend Memorial Fund may be sent to 1 Enders Island, P.O. Box 399, Mystic, CT 06355, or made online at www.endersisland.com/tribute. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 17, 2019