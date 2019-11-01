|
|
MERLE DEAN CAMPBELL "Butch/Uncle Dog"
April 9, 1953 -
October 17, 2019
Butch passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of October 17, 2019, surrounded by his family who loved him. He was a friend and an uncle to everyone that he met.
Butch was born on April 9, 1953 and was the fifth child in the line of nine children. Growing up on Rita Avenue in McKinleyville, he was spoiled by his three older sisters. And as he grew older, he had no problem holding his own with the three older girls, and later with his three younger sisters. When it came to his sisters, he loved to get their goat by arguing. He and his sister Kelly had an ongoing feud with their sister Deb, over the San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks. He loved his Seahawks!! As a young man, he really looked up to his older brother Neil and loved being an older brother to Kyle.
When Butch was 15 years old, he became an uncle for the first time. Being an uncle was one of his greatest joys! He loved taking his nieces and nephews on many adventures which include skiing, dirt bike riding, abalone diving, camping and hanging out on the river.
In his younger years, Butch was an avid dirt bike rider and loved to race. Many of his fellow riders still talk of their riding adventures. Butch was also an avid Nascar fan. He went on several trips with his boys - Russ, Doug, Terry, Paul, Tommy, Dale, and Brad …. he didn't have his own children, but these group of men called him Daddy.
Butch found his happy place when he purchased his forever home in Eel Rock. This was his escape from the hustle and bustle of our crazy world. He was able to feed the deer, paddle up the river and form friendships with neighbors. We know he will be greatly missed by the Eel Rock family.
In the last 4 years of his life, Butch found an unexpected happiness when his bond with Annie grew stronger. They shared many common interests, which included the love of the outdoors and being at Eel Rock. They were each other's confidants and rock.
Butch is survived by his best friend, Annie Sullivan, his dog Zip, brother Neil A. Campbell (Sherry), sister Linda Alden (Bill), sister Patte Gleason, sister Deb Posey (John), sister, Kelly Loveland, sister, Carrie
Phillips (Fred), Nieces & Nephews Kristin Campbell, Scott Campbell (Rene), Connie Rowland (Charlie), Dede Rivas (Rod), Peter Dobrec, Pete Walthall
(Jessica), John Posey, Micheal Gleason, Heather Gleason, Mollie Walthall, Scott Sullivan, Hop Sullivan. Great nieces & nephews, Tara Rowland, Patricia Gleason, Tayla Spannaus, Dylan Campbell, Devin Rowland, James Walthall, Logan Santche, Spencer Campbell, Mckenzie Walthall, Trent Dobrec, Natalie Walthall, Cheyenne Gleason, Dakota Gleason, Jack Posey, Penelope Walthall and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Neil K. Campbell, step father, Elmer Sullivan, mother, Eleanor Campbell Sullivan, sister Barbara Campbell, brother- in- law, Steve Loveland, brother, Kyle Sullivan, and brother-in-law Dave Gleason.
A celebration of life for Butch will be held at Elbutmo Ranch on November 9 from 1pm - 5pm. Please bring your favorite dish and story to share with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Uncle Butch wanted donations made to the Eleanor "Gram" Sullivan scholarship fund. c/o Rene Campbell 2574 Rita Ave McKinleyville, CA 95519.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 1, 2019