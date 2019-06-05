Resources More Obituaries for MICHAEL DAVIDSEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MICHAEL EUGENE DAVIDSEN

1967-2019

Mike was born in Oakland, California on April 8th, 1967. He was adopted by Howard and Shirley Davidsen at a week old and he became part of our family. He passed away in Rohnerville, California on May 29th, 2019.

Mike owned and operated MD's Tree Service since the early 1990s. He truly loved the tree service business and working with his customers. Over the years he created a number of catchy ads for his business. "Talking about your trees, call MD's Tree Service." and "Got Trees, Call MD's" Most people have heard and remember those phrases in his ads.

Mike had a tendency to live life on the edge, and he could also make a friend out of almost anyone he met. He lived hard, played hard and worked hard. Mike often worked every day of the week from dawn to dark.

Mike always enjoyed children and had sponsored a number of children's sports teams he also sponsored a race car, #38 Byers Race Team.

He was preceded in death by his Dad, Howard Davidsen and sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Darrel Lewis. He survived by his Mother, Shirley Davidsen, his sister Linda (Lyle) Kittleson, his brother Dale (Shauna) Davidsen. His ex-wife Lori Arnold and her children Chantry Dorrell and RiAnne Dorfman - Johnson, of whom he was a big part of their teenage years. Nieces - Lori Rhinehart, Darla Lewis, Erika Davidsen. Nephews - Howard Lewis, Ken Kittleson, Scott, Thomas, and Kent Davidsen, as well as extended family and many friends.

We would like to thank Hospice for their caring service as well as Shawna Murray and Robert Pease for their help in his last days. We also want to thank all those who helped Mike get to and from his doctor's appointments in the Bay Area over the last couple of years and Richard Henson for his dedication and help.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help cover some of his final expenses. Thanks to Fantasy Phanenstiel. If you can donate we thank you, and if not we understand.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help cover some of his final expenses. Thanks to Fantasy Phanenstiel. If you can donate we thank you, and if not we understand.

A memorial potluck will be held at the Azalea Hall at 1620 Pickett Rd. McKinleyville, on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Please note, there was a scheduling error at the Humboldt Area Foundation at 363 Indianola Rd, Bayside as is posted on Lost Coast Outpost. Please spread the change of location and date to as many you know as possible. Thanks Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 5, 2019