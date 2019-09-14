|
|
MICHAEL COMBS
1943-2019
Michael Lester Combs, passed away August 13th, in Yuma, Arizona, with his wife Carol by his side. One of nine siblings, Mike was born July 24, 1943 at home in Craigville, Minnesota, to Henry and Bernice Combs.
The Redwood Forests of Northern California have been in Mike's blood his entire life. He came to Humboldt County as a young boy with his hard-working timber family who settled in Trinidad, McKinleyville, and the Fieldbrook area. Mike was involved in the logging industry for most of his life and was fortunate to work with many friends and family members. He enjoyed working with companies like Frank Dutra, Edeline, Gary Bare, and Green Diamond. But the greatest joy of his career was working for his brother Henry Combs.
Mike is survived by his wife Carol (Yuma, Az), and his children; Treg Combs (Maryann) of Eureka, CA, Troy Combs (Penny) of Crescent City, CA, Shelley Worley (Brian) of Park City, UT, and Rhonda Darst (Donny) of Sisters, OR. He loved, enjoyed, and was proud of each of his grandchildren: Zach Combs; Carley Bootes (Travis), Clayton, David, Lainne, and Sadiee Darst; Joshua, Austin and Bennett Worley; and Tyler and Riley King. He found special joy and laughter spending time with his great grandsons Hudson and Emmett Bootes. Adopted daughter Val Carey, granddaughters Taylor and Morgan, and great grandson Bentley have always had a special place in his heart.
Mike has been preceded in death by his parents Henry and Bernice, brother Henry, sisters Annie Coy, Mary Baldy, Joyce Gladden, and Jane Johnson. Also, his friend and cousin Fred Jewell.
Even while fighting Pulmonary Fibrosis the last several years, Dad lived each day as he had the previous 76 years, always with a positive attitude and enjoying all the blessings in his life. Our dad was our hero and set for us a model of a life well lived. He was kind, honest, fun, and loyal. His strong work ethic and steady moral compass resulted in a life filled with integrity. He loved the 49ers, and favorite Nascar driver Kyle Larson, and enjoyed his home cooked meals and a bottle of good wine… all of which he preferred to share with his friends and family.
Our family would like to thank Hospice of Yuma for the help that made it possible for dad to live at home and the amazing care each staff member provided, not only to our dad but also to our mother. You were kind, loving, respectful and always available to help. Thank you to all the friends our mom and dad have in the Foothills of Yuma and in Humboldt County; our parents have always had wonderful friends and your love and support has meant so much to us.
Please join us for a
Celebration of Dad's Life:
Eureka Elks Lodge: 445 Herrick Ave, Eureka
Sunday, September 22, 2019
Open House from 2pm-5pm
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 14, 2019