MICHAEL RICHARD BILLINGTON



Michael Richard Billington was born in Eureka on August 23, 1956, and passed away unexpectedly, due to complications from undiagnosed colon cancer, on May 3, 2019, in Eureka. Mike was the son of Richard and Elda Billington. Mike lived almost his entire life in Humboldt County, growing up in Elk River and settling in Eureka.

Mike was one of the last students of the Jones Prairie School, a one-room schoolhouse near Falk. He graduated from Eureka Senior High School in 1974. With encouragement and support of his uncle, Don Biasca, he graduated from Cerritos Community College as an Orthotist. Mike completed his internship at Rancho Los Amigos. Mike started his career in Orthotics at Broadway Medical, owned and operated Humboldt Orthotics and Prosthetics Service in Eureka; he ended his career in Orthotics with the Hangar Clinic.

Mike's true passion was motorcycles - riding, collecting, repairing, watching races, and talking about motorcycles. Mike's first bike was a 1968 Honda Trail 90, which he rode all over the Elk River ranch - including racing on a small oval track that he helped make with his Dad and brother. Mike's love of motorcycles led him to his own dealership - Eureka Motorsport and Cycle.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Dick, in 2016 and his brother-in-law John Wiltrout in 2018. He is survived by his mother Elda; his siblings Arlin Billington of Janesville, Londa Wiltrout of Eureka, and Tracie Billington (Barry Padilla) of Sacramento. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Rachael Williams (Kyle), Sam Billington, Ben Wiltrout, and Julia Padilla. Mike is also survived by his great niece and nephew Kiera and Uriah Williams. Mike leaves behind his life-long friend Mike Parent and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 2 at the Humboldt Grange (5845 Humboldt Hill Rd, Eureka) from 11 to 3. All are welcome to join us and share memories of Mike. Memorial contributions may be made to any . In Mike's memory, his family encourages all to schedule a colonoscopy. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary