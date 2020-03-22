|
|
MICHAEL WILLIAM DOLFINI
1983-2020
Regular life was too slow for Michael. If, by a stray chance, he wasn't busy, he found something to become busy. From the time he was born, his mind was working overtime, his energy endless.
Michael and his love, Albree, had chosen Nashville, Tennessee, as a place to settle, to follow their dream to open a bar, where they could continue to create craft cocktails within a close community. The bar was to be called The Panamint, after the mountain range and valley in the Mojave Desert that is the home place of his mother's family.
Michael William Dolfini was born April 5, 1983, in Eureka, California, the first son of Steven and Sally Dolfini. The family, now with younger brother, Paul, moved to Ferndale in 1998. In 2001, Michael graduated from Ferndale High School. He later graduated from Butte-Glenn Community College and, eventually, from Chico State University with a B. S. in Mathematics.
Until he moved to Nashville, Chico was his adopted home town. He lived there, worked there, and, in 2016, met Albree there. When he wasn't working in Chico, Michael was traveling the world. His first trip was to Central America: to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. From there, he made his way back to the U.S. working on coffee plantations through Mexico. A year or so later, he left for South America, where he hiked (and hitch-hiked) his way through eight countries. He returned to the U.S. for six months, and left again to work in a nonprofit organization in the Philippines; this was followed by a year of working in New Zealand in the hops fields and in a winery. Similar work in Australia followed before another return to Chico. After meeting, they took long vacations in Thailand, Vietnam and Mexico.
On the night of March 3, 2020, Michael and Albree were killed in a tornado that touched down in central Nashville. Michael leaves behind his parents, his brother Paul, and his sister-in-law, Riley. He was the nephew of Paul and Bronwyn Grissom, Bill and Anna Dolfini, and Ann and David Patton. He was the cousin of Megan Bell, Devon Stites, Caitlin Bianco, Thomas Patton, Andrew and Jennifer Patton, Larry and Eileen Henderson, and Mathew Henderson. The bonds of love also gave him the family of Kirk and Sue Gothier and their children, Travis and Danielle.
If we took a hike in the mountains, Michael was always ahead of us, at the top, waiting.
He still is.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to charities that reflect the spirit of their lives.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 22, 2020