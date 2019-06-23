SISTER MICHAELA ROCK, CSJ

8-31-1938 - 6-7-2019

Sister Michaela was born in San Francisco, to Joseph and Dorothy Rock. She entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange in 1956 where she began her ministry as a schoolteacher. Her sharp intellect was quickly recognized, and she was sent to Mt. St. Mary's College in Los Angeles for an M.S. and then to UCLA for her Ph.D.

Sister Michaela then began ministry in health care in St. Joseph Health, where she served for 36 years. She ministered in St. Joseph Hospital, Burbank; St. Mary of the Plains Hospital in Lubbock, TX; St. Joseph Hospital in Orange; St. Joseph Health System; and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa. During this time, Sr. Michaela discerned a tangible need for greater justice for the poor and marginalized in all social institutions and she founded the St. Joseph Center for Social Change. She retired to Regina Residence in Orange when her health changed in 2017. Besides her gifts in ministry, Sr. Michaela's hilarious sense of humor made life more fun wherever she was.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Sr. Michaela on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Motherhouse Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to support the Sisters' ongoing ministries and sent to the Development office at 440 S. Batavia Street, Orange CA 92868 Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary