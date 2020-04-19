|
MICHELLE ANNETTE
ANDERSON
June 20, 1968 -
March 04, 2020
Fifty one years eight months thirteen days old.
Michelle was born in Southern California in the early morning of a warm summer night, and passed into the arms of the angels at the Ida Emerson Hospice house in Eureka, five days after being diagnosed with cancer, she passed peacefully, with her mom by her side, in the early morning of a cold winter night.
Michelle was born with challenges, her parents were told she should be institutionalized, as she wouldn't live long and would never know them. But Michelle was to live a life full of surprises.
When she was two the family moved to Silverton, Oregon, where she attended Eugene Field school, St Mary's, Mark Twain and Silverton High School. During this time she was active in the Girl Scouts, ran track and field for and was active in her church. In spite of many surgeries, therapies, strokes, unrelenting seizures and losing her ability to walk by herself in her teens, she was always happy and loved everything she did. In 1987 the family moved to Mckinleyville, where she spent the remainder of he life, living with her parents.
Michelle was a kind person, always caring more about others then herself. She loved God, all holidays, the color purple, embroidery, all animals, her black cat Lucy, colored shoes, whale watching, blooming flowers, fried oysters, patty melts, taquitoes, anything Italian, Sean Cassidy, carmen, the singer, Bon Jovi, lunch out, giving gifts, jewelry, watching the birds return and nest in the spring and wearing anything sparkling, even bling on her shoes.
She didn't like mean people, fried eggs, salmon, the power outages and being off schedule.
She was lucky enough to have seen Carmen in concert twice, and a big never forgotten highlight of her life was, when she was a teen, her sister took her to Canada to see a Bon Jovi concert. She also traveled to both Disney world and Disney land.
The family would like to thank Humboldt neurology, Drs John Gambin, Thomas Krenek and Donald Iverson. For 33 years of care, concern and friendship. Mad River ambulance,the nurses and Dr. Yost at Mad River Emergency room. The Doctors and nurses on med surge at Mad River hospital. They were all wonderful. Also the nurses, social workers and chaplains at Hospice of Humboldt. A big thank you to Father Joseph of St. Mary's for the anointing of the sick, so important to
Michelle. Her special friends, always there when needed, Dede DeLodder and Kathy Galloway. Plus many others. Our own Hospice nurse, Kristal. A big help to Mom and Dad and a comfort to Michelle.
Michelle was preceded by six Grandparents, her Aunt Chicken, Uncles John Worden and Don Anderson. Her very loved cat Lucy and her poodle Daisy.
She is survived by her Parents, Richard and Arlene Anderson of Mckinleyville, her brother Rick Anderson of Arcata, two sisters, Kristal Waters (Rocky) of Mckinl-eyville and Tami Anderson of Saint Paul, Minnesota. Her very special niece Bridget Fenner of Everette Wa. Nephews Jeffrey and Randolph of Minnesota. Her Aunt Lori, Uncles Arland, Jeff, David and Ron. Many cousins and her cat Cora and her dog Shadow.
A celebration oh her life will be in Silverton, Oregon. Where she will be buried next to her favorite great-grandmother in the Bethany pioneer cemetery, some time after travel is permitted. Donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Humboldt, or just be kind to someone.
Michelle was funny, kind, stubborn and loving. She was a joy. She is and always will be, missed beyond measure, an unexpected life well lived...
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 19, 2020