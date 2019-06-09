MICHELLE SCOTTI ABERNATHY



Michelle "Shelle" died peacefully in her sleep on 5/21/19 in Dorris, CA. She was 63 years old. Shelle was born 12/15/55 to George and Bobbie Thode in Tacoma, WA. The family moved to Northern California in 1970. After graduating from Eureka High, Shelle went on to graduate from college with her Nursing degree, then later achieved a degree as a Nurse Practitioner. Shelle took great pride in her work and loved her patients.

Shelle's greatest source of pride was her two sons. She & Andrew Scotti were married and had two sons: David in 1981 and Michael in 1983. Although Andrew ("Scotti' as all family & friends call him) and Shelle eventually divorced, they remained life-long friends & shared many family events and holidays together. Shelle and Paul Abernathy married on 7/15/2011 and together they enjoyed living in several beautiful areas in Northern CA, the last being Dorris, CA.

Shelle is survived by her husband, Paul Abernathy of Dorris, CA; her parents: George & Bobbie Thode of Eureka, CA; her children: David (Lindsey) Scotti of Napa, CA, Michael (Tabatha) Scotti of Eureka, CA; her siblings: Carl (Judy) Thode of Eureka, CA, Cheryl (Dolph) Swift of Estes Park, CO; Nieces: Madeline Thode (Scott Mandell) of Eureka, CA, Megan Thode of Eureka, CA; Grandchildren: Hunter & Haylee Scotti of Eureka, CA, and Grandnephew: James Mandell of Eureka, CA. Shelle was so loved by her family and will be dearly missed by all of us.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life for family & friends of Shelle on 6/15/19 at her parent's house at 3690 Middlefield Lane, Eureka, CA from noon to 2 pm.