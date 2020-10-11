July 27, 1951 -September 10, 2020

Mickey Lee Vogt transitioned peacefully the evening of September 10th in the loving hearts of his family. Mickey passed from a traumatic brain injury due to a fall from a ladder on the 28th of August.Mickey was born in Fort Bragg, California to Earl Lee Vogt and Clarice Elaine Vogt. He grew up in West Haven, California. He attended Trinidad Elementary School and graduated in 1969 from McKinleyville High.Mickey served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1974. He then found himself grading 100 miles of logging road for Arcata Redwood Co. before becoming a member of the Operating Engineers Union for 34 years. He moved a lot of dirt in his day. He enjoyed the 12 years he spent helping to create the park bypass between Orick and Crescent City.Mickey had a true passion for many years coaching many of our McKinleyville youth in Little League. He also coached girl's soft ball teams. And found himself in later years volunteering as an umpire. Mickey's mom gave him his name after a famous baseball player in her time. He loved baseball!!!!Mickey retired at age 62 and spend the last 7 years easily and efforlessly taking care of his family. He often said it was the job he was always meant to do. He loved providing both meals and sweets for his family and friends. Many often said "The last time I saw Mickey was at the store." He tended to drive out of the driveway many times in a day for something he felt was needed for meals or needs for around the house or to help others who needed a hand.Mick spent the last 40 years with the love of his life, Connie Vogt. He was the very proud father of Heather Suzanne LeRoy, husband Christopher LeRoy; Colby Lee Vogt, wife Cecilia Sevilla Vogt; and Kathryn Itan Winkelman; all of McKinleyville. Mick was a very proud Grandpa and Papa to his six grandchildren, Denys Mylissa Kayla Vogt of Fortuna; Mitchel Robert Wagner of Crescent City; Jacob David Leroy, Brogan Raymond Winkelman, Areya Itan Winkelman, and Kiana Citlali Sevilla Vogt, all of McKinleyville. And great grandson Uriah David Talbot of Fortuna.He was precceded in death by his father Earl Lee Vogt.Survived by his mother Clarice Elaine Vogt, brother Randy Vogt & wife Lori Vogt; brother Earl Lee Vogt, Jr.; sister Carol Grimes, and sister Janice Velez & husband Henry Velez.Due to Covid restrictions the family is hoping to host a celebration of Mickey's truly wonderful life at their family home in McKinleyville in the spring of 2021.