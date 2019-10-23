|
MILDRED MITCHELL
1926-2019
Mildred Fay Mitchell passed away October 9th at the age of 92. Mildred was born November 16, 1926 to Yolie and Leonard Foster. Due to her mother's illness shortly after her birth she was raised by her grandparents Pietro and Josephine Cataldi. She grew up in Eureka CA, where she lived her entire life.
In 1946 she met and married the love of her life Warren Mitchell. Mildred and Warren were married for 45 years until his death in 1991. Throughout her life Mildred had many jobs locally, including Woolworths, Montgomery Wards, St. Joseph Hospital, The Modern Cake Shop, The Senior Dining Facility, The Downtowner Motel, Allstar Inn, and Arcata Countertops. Her all time favorite job was as the cook at the Manila Nursery School where she was "Grandma" to everyone.
Family was the most important thing in her life. She would spend hours surrounded by the noise and chaos of her family, just soaking it all in and enjoying every minute. Her favorite times were the holidays when everyone was gathered together with lots of food and conversation. Mildred is survived by her daughters Jacqueline Lightner and Beverly Wheeler. Grandchildren Ida Heinen (Dan), Ralph Lightner Jr., George Baker III, and Peggie Marcum. Great Grand Children Amy Sells (Jon), Jaclynn Kanouff, Rebecca Kanouff, Sarah Muse (Josh), Toran Marcum (Welcome), Brandie Marcum, Justin Lightner (Alexis), Waylon Lightner, Katey Baker, Mitchell Baker, and Stacia Baker and special niece Sheila Foster. She was also blessed with 25 great-great-grandchildren.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Warren Mitchell, her sons-in-law Larry Wheeler and Ralph Lightner, and great grandson Raleigh Lightner.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Ida Emmerson Hospice House and all of the wonderful caregivers there and to the St. Joseph Hospital Palliative Care program. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Mildred's name to the St. Joseph Palliative Care program.
A memorial celebration of Mildred's life will be held at the Hospice of Humboldt Chapel at 3327 Timber Fall Ct. in Eureka on Saturday, October 26 at 5:00PM.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 23, 2019