Miles Danley Mackey was born Sunday, October 17, 1937 to parents, Howard Glenn Mackey & Bertha Lee Griffin in Henryetta, Oklahoma. He passed onto the Lord's hands on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, California due to complications of Pulmonary Hypertension at the age of 81.

As a youngster Miles worked for his father at the family furniture store and maintained a paper route. While attending San Jose State he earned tuition money by working for the US Navy as a clerk and Transocean Airlines as an aircraft mechanic. Active in both High School and College AFROTC, Miles was nominated to the 1st class of the Airforce Academy in 1958 but failed his physical due to near sightedness. Instead he continued at San Jose State and received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Chemistry. Upon graduation in 1961 he worked for United Technologies as an Analytical Chemist in the Titan III rocket program until 1964. After spending a brief time teaching at his alma mater, he took advantage of an offer to teach at a new community college in Humboldt County, College of the Redwoods. Here Miles was able to fulfill his dream of living, teaching, and raising his family amongst the beautiful Coastal Redwoods of northern California.

During his 38 years at College of the Redwoods Miles earned his PhD at Arizona State University and filled many roles such as Science Division Chairman, Student Advisor, Ombudsman, and Chairman of the Accreditation Committee. Both while working and in retirement Miles also served his community by participating in numerous organizations. He was a past Master of Masons, Eel River Lodge #147. He was active in the Shriner's and was on the Board of Governor's for the Children's Shrine Hospital in Sacramento, CA. He was active in the Sunrise Rotary Club in Fortuna and was on the board of the Ferndale Repertory Theater. His many interests included hiking, fishing, hunting, and he took great joy in being an instrument rated private pilot with over a thousand hours flying throughout the western United States. Miles also expressed his creativity painting and his engineering talents building "The Fortuna Mystery Ship". With friends and family, he competed for several years in the Greater Arcata to Ferndale Kinetic Sculpture Race ~ For the Glory!

Miles was preceded in death by his sister Glenda Lee Mackey. He is survived by his loving life partner, Sonya Kay Houseworth; his son Sean Mackey & wife Christine; his stepson Ed Houseworth & wife Karen; and his daughter Becky Carcich & husband Bob; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was well known around Fortuna for the pride he took in his family and loved to tell of the many fines he paid at Rotary for bragging rights.

Services will be held on Tuesday, April 23 at 11am at the Methodist Church, 922 N Street, Fortuna, California. Reception to follow in the church Fellowship Hall. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the , Sacramento California or the . Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 14, 2019