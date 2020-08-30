Milton "Skip" Alvin Warren Jr. passed away unexpectedly on July 11th, 2020 in Eureka, California. He was 61.Skip was born on September 5th, 1958 in Eureka where he lived nearly his entire life. He was in the fifth generation of Warrens in Humboldt County. Growing up in Humboldt, Skip developed a love for hunting and fishing, spending as much time as possible at the family cabin in Maple Creek that has stood for generations. He had great adoration for his family heritage and was known to speak at length about the lineage that he was so proud to be a part of to anyone who had an interest.Throughout his life, Skip worked in many jobs, ultimately attaining the position of Supervisor at the Humboldt County Roads Department, a job that allowed him to travel and work outdoors throughout the area that he loved. Upon retiring, Skip enjoyed traveling in his camper and visited several states which he had never before had the opportunity to see. In the last few years of his life, he was able to spend quality time with his two young grandchildren, who he thought the world of.Early in life, working at the fisheries in Eureka, Skip met his future wife, Carrie Clark, and, despite being told they would be unable to bear children, had a son in 1982. Sadly Carrie succumbed to cancer in 2013 at their home with Skip by her side.Skip was genuine, kind, and would do anything in his power for those he loved. As all of his friends and family have told me since his passing, "he was a great man."Skip was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Warren, and his parents, Milton Warren and Mary Warren. He is survived by his son John, his daughter in-law Elizabeth, his grandchildren Abigail and Bennett, his girlfriend Mary Eikmeier, his sisters Marsha Langer and Jane Poletski, his sister and brother in-laws Cindy Bladt and Dennis Clark, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. We will all miss him greatly.A celebration of life will be planned at a future date due to Covid-19 health concerns. If you would like an invitation, please send your address and/or phone number to Milton.Skip@gmail.com