MOISES "DAN" VEGA
1934-2019
Born 1934 in Canoga Park, graduated Paso Robles HS; served in the US Air Force 1954–1958. Married Marlena Martin in 1972, worked as an R&D technician until his 1996 retirement and move to Eureka. He stepped into his heavenly reward October 6, 2019. Survived by his wife Marlena, sister Rachel, granddaughter Keri (Joshua) and many beloved Nieces, Nephews and Great-Grandchildren. His Memorial Service is at Christ Episcopal Church, Eureka, on Saturday, October 19, 3:00PM.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 16, 2019