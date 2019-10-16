Times-Standard Obituaries
|
Humboldt Cremation & Funeral Service
1500 4th St
Eureka, CA 95501
(707) 443-1104
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
Eureka, CA
1934 - 2019
Moises "Dan" Vega Obituary
MOISES "DAN" VEGA

1934-2019

Born 1934 in Canoga Park, graduated Paso Robles HS; served in the US Air Force 1954–1958. Married Marlena Martin in 1972, worked as an R&D technician until his 1996 retirement and move to Eureka. He stepped into his heavenly reward October 6, 2019. Survived by his wife Marlena, sister Rachel, granddaughter Keri (Joshua) and many beloved Nieces, Nephews and Great-Grandchildren. His Memorial Service is at Christ Episcopal Church, Eureka, on Saturday, October 19, 3:00PM.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 16, 2019
