MONICA HEISTUMAN
1933-2019
Monica Mae Kiewatt Heistuman, born July 4, 1933, died at home in Boise, Idaho on December 3, 2019. She was in all her glory as her loving husband of 68 years was by her side along with her family. Monica is survived by her beloved husband, Theodore Heistuman, and children, Christine Thomas (Tom), Cathy Hennig, Greg Heistuman, JoAnn Newcomb (Dawn Mack), Bob Heistuman (Dawn Louise), Laura Heistuman (Kim McGill), Paulette Heistuman (Griffin Jones). Grandma loved, enjoyed, and is survived by 15 grandchildren and was predeceased by one granddaughter. GGma was so proud of and loved bragging about her 30 great-grandchildren.
Monica graduated from Arcata Union High School, Arcata, CA, in 1951. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Theodore, in Honolulu, Hawaii while it was still a US Territory. Upon returning to Arcata, they set up housekeeping and began a family. Mom was rarely idle, sewing our clothes, preparing a family meal every night, and making "Ted's lunch". As Mom and Dad's life began to slow down, they discovered the love of golf. They enjoyed many golf trips with friends and as a couple. Mom also found her passion in quilting. She was dedicated to making sure each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren had a quilt that she lovingly created in addition to many, many other quilting projects. If you had the honor of knowing Monica, you will never forget her full, joyful laugh. We will surely miss that sweet sound!
A Catholic Funeral Mass was held at St Mark's Catholic Church, Boise, Idaho on Saturday, December 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 21, 2019