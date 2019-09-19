|
NANCY BREWER
It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Brewer announces her passing, on Thursday August 15, 2019, at the age of 8o years. Nancy was preceded in death by her father
Reverend Robert Lewis, her mother Elizabeth Drew's and her sister Betty Mogni. She is survived by her sister Barbara Anderson (Einar), her brother Jeffrey Lewis and her significant other of 34 years Jim Freeman, her four daughters Debbie
(Richard), Roberta (Tom), Kim (Brad), Krissie (Troy), 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Nancy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She valued family and embraced every moment with them. She had a friendly personality and made friends wherever she went. Her drive and determination were immeasurable. Her greatest quality was to encourage and to make the best of everything and to face problems head on.
She was born in Lowell, Mass. However being a minister's daughter she lived in a number of places from the East Coast to the West Coast which included Ferndale where she attended Ferndale High School. After High School she took great pride in being a homemaker and raising four daughters, her greatest accomplishment. After raising her children she went to work as a cashier for General Hospital. She also delivered flowers for Dolson Floral in Henderson Center. Upon retiring she and her significant other traveled to all the upper and lower states and then settled in Gold Hill, Oregon where she lived out a simple life doing the things that brought her joy, gardening, reading, and watching Nascar.
Graveside services will be held on October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Eureka at Ocean View Cemetery, Followed by a celebration of her life at her sister's home in Eureka.
She was the strongest woman we have ever met and proud to call her Mom.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 19, 2019