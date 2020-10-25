Nancy Elizabeth (Kordig) Ungar unexpectedly passed on September 5, 2020 in Portland, Oregon, with her loyal kittens by her side. Nancy was a long time beloved resident of Humboldt County, CA, until recently moving to Portland.Nancy was born on June 13, 1957 in Evanston, Illinois and moved to Salt Lake City, where her father was a space engineer, when she was four. She subsequently moved to Burbank, Ca to live with her sister, graduating from John Burroughs High School in Burbank with honors. After high school Nancy enrolled at UCLA and attended for a year before transferring to Humboldt State University in Arcata, CA.It was in Humboldt County where Nancy grew her adult family. Smart, hardworking, adventurous, Nancy attended and worked at HSU earning a degree in Biology. Nancy also worked nights and weekends at Merryman's Restaurant at Moonstone Beach earning respect and lifelong friends that were following her same path to a formal education and career.Nancy's energy and enthusiasm were unbounded. Aside from school, work and other everyday responsibilities, Nancy lived a full and exciting life. Nancy was an athlete, swimmer (diving, tank/no tank, loved abalone diving in Mendocino), runner (triathlete), biker (numerous solo cross-country camping/biking trips). Nancy loved the ocean, travel, food, and companionship. Two of her favorite trips were to India and Egypt. She cooked with the best and also enjoyed eating out. Always a homemade pasta fan she once had the nickname, Noodles.Nancy moved away from Humboldt in 1988, living for a short time in Santa Anna, and then to Sonoma County, where she managed the Sonoma State University Bacteriology Lab. After unsuccessful attempts at marriage, Nancy returned to Humboldt and purchased her dream home in Trinidad, CA. The home came on a beautiful nine acre parklike parcel full of rhododendrons. Nancy's new home allowed her not only to display her gardening skills, but also her mechanical talents maintaining the lawn tractor, well pump, generator and other tools needed to maintain her new homestead, while still sharing the beauty with others as a gracious hostess.Nancy's longtime companion, Steve Childs, lovingly wrote about Nancy's beauty, her auburn hair and blue eyes. Another Steve, Steve Earle, also wrote about Nancy without even knowing it. His song was called "Galway Girl" and it captures not only the beauty but the spirit of Nancy. Take a listen.Honoring Nancy's prearranged request for the disposition of her cremains, they were scattered by her sister and niece on a cliff overlooking her beloved Pacific Ocean in Cannon Beach, OR. The mist was heavy and that night it rained, a familiar weather condition as in Trinidad, she is happy.Nancy is survived by her sister, Janis McDonnell of Vancouver, WA, Niece Brigitte Wahlbeck of Cannon Beach, OR, and Uncle Carl Kordig of Chicago, IL. Nancy was predeceased by her parents James William Kordig and Dorothy Cannon Kordig, and brother Timothy Robert Kordig.